Spring snowboarding, big methods and community stoke at Methodology’s Sierra-at-Tahoe stop

Building the Methodology course.

Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Results GIRLS 13 AND UNDER: 1st Solara Loftis 2nd Zaria Steeves 3rd Ophelia Wengreen BOYS 13 AND UNDER: 1st Jordan Ebright 2nd Koa Loftis 3rd Ezekiel Stephens YOUTH WOMEN 14-17: 1st Lyla Stubblefield 2nd Ella Richetson 3rd Sydney Ross YOUTH MEN 14-17: 1st Kaden Stubblefield 2nd Matix Spitzer 3rd SIoan Hanepen LADIES 35+: 1st Tina Basich Haller 2nd Ali Pariseau 3rd Claire Lawrenson GENTLEMEN 35+: 1st Chase Harriman 2nd Benjamin Wynn 3rd Jonathan Simkins OPEN WOMEN: 1st Freya Hammerlein 2nd Nelly Steinhoff 3rd Emma Hall OPEN MEN: 1st Jake Langston 2nd Chad Cremers 3rd Sawyer Reivich Best Method: Graydon Ross

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Spring riding doesn’t get much better than this. With bluebird skies and soft slushy landings, Sierra-at-Tahoe played host to Methodology on Saturday, April 12, bringing together riders of all ages for a day of banked turns, big airs and even bigger community stoke.

The nonprofit snowboard series, founded in 2017 by professional snowboarder Pat Moore, blends grassroots competition with a mission to give back. At every stop, a portion of proceeds goes to local nonprofits and community initiatives, aiming to support the prosperity of vital snowboarding communities and the lives of those in them.

Sierra-at-Tahoe played host to Methodology on Saturday, April 12. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This year’s Sierra-at-Tahoe stop was originally capped at 150 riders — but with energy running high, 181 bibs were handed out, proving that when it comes to snowboarding, there’s always room for one more. From first-timers to seasoned pros, the field was stacked with riders of all ages and styles, each bringing their own flavor to the course.

The course, laid out on the Aspen trail, started with 10 banked slalom-style turns that tested riders’ edge control and commitment. The top section, affectionately dubbed “The Conundrum” by the event announcer, claimed more than a few riders before funneling into the event’s signature feature — a 40-foot hip with options for both regular and goofy riders. At the center was a built-up takeoff known as “The Tombstone,” for those looking for a bigger boost.

The contest featured eight divisions, recognizing the top three riders in each of the following categories: Girls 13 and Under, Boys 13 and Under, Youth Women 14–17, Youth Men 14–17, Ladies 35+, Gentlemen 35+, Open Women, and Open Men. On top of that, one more award was up for grabs — Best Method — reserved for the rider with the cleanest, most stylish method of the day.

That honor went to local standout Graydon Ross, who returned to competition after a string of injuries kept him off snow the past two seasons.

Best Method winner Graydon Ross Provided / Hannah Crocker

“I did the 2019, 2020, and 2021 events, but then I had to miss a few years — first a broken collarbone, then a full ACL tear,” Ross said. “This was my first session back since that injury, and I’m hyped to be back and win this one.”

Ross, who first won Best Method back in 2020 at just 13 years old, said the event has always had a unique vibe. “The stoke is high, and everyone’s cheering each other on. It’s not stressful like some contests. It’s just good energy.”

His advice for landing a standout method? “The bigger you go, the easier it is. Hold your grab, and push the back foot till it hurts.”

Winners from the day ranged across divisions, from young shredders like Solara Loftis and Jordan Ebright to legends like Tina Basich Haller. The Open Men’s title went to Jake Langston, while Freva Hammerlein claimed the top spot in Open Women’s.

Backed by a crew of well-known sponsors — including Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), Vans “Off The Wall,” Arbor Snowboards, Anon Optics, AVALON7, MIZU Life, Sun Bum, Crab Grab, SLUSH the Magazine, Effective Edge, The Hangar South Lake Tahoe, and 1910 — the event capped off with prizes, high fives, and no shortage of springtime smiles.

Proceeds from this year’s event went to Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC), who hosted a tribute ride in honor of those affected by breast cancer. B4BC, along with Beyond the Boundaries (BTBounds), was on-site supporting women in snowboarding. BTBounds offered tips on banked slalom and method technique throughout the day, creating an inclusive and encouraging space for women to ride together and push their progression.

As the Methodology crew celebrates another year, one thing remains clear: this is more than a contest — it’s a celebration of snowboarding, community, and doing good.

