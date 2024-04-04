Springtime means defensible space time

Defensible space is crucial in preparing for wildfire. | Getty Images

Signs of springtime are in the air even though snow is still on the ground and spring cleaning inside and outside is typical for Tahoe. That means getting homes ready for the summer by creating or cleaning up defensible space around the home.

Defensible space is defined by CalFire as the buffer between your structure and the surrounding area. Officials want the community of South Lake Tahoe to know there’s much more to it than clearing dead trees and pine needles.

It’s not just a seasonal spring cleaning, in Tahoe it is the law and it can mean the difference between containment and total devastation.

“There is no guarantee,” said Battalion Chief Kim George.

The Institute for Business & Home Safety put a home on a lazy susan-type rotation and confirmed that by creating zones of defensible space within a 30 and 100 feet radius, odds of a structure’s survival dramatically increase.

According to the California Public Resources Code, any person who owns, leases, controls, operates, or maintains a building or structure in, upon, or adjoining a mountainous area, forest-covered lands, shrub-covered lands, grass-covered lands, or land that is covered with flammable material is required to maintain their property and fifteen requirements to harden homes and protect against the devastation of wildfire.

Flying embers can be particularly destructive and are capable of igniting homes up to a mile away from their source. The defensible space guidelines used by the city of South Lake Tahoe are based on science.

George pointed to the solo red-roofed house that survived in the Maui fire as an example of how creating defensible space as well as doing home hardening help against devastation.

The owner of the red-roofed house in Maui, a landscaper and painter by trade, Dora Atwater Millikin reported the intention was not to protect against natural disasters but still the changes were attributed to their home’s survival.

Among the top items attributed were the asphalt roof being replaced with heavy gauge metal and paying special attention to the grounds surrounding the reported 100-year-old home.

While most residents and visitors understand defensible space and home hardening are smart things to do, Battalion Chief George said that most people do not understand the tasks listed below are also required by law and can carry fines for egregious public nuisance in extreme cases.

Officials basinwide are asking for home hardening efforts from the community members to protect against direct flame events such as those coming from a wildfire or a neighboring structure and to protect against another danger, which is heat radiating off of any burning objects nearby.

“As your Fire Chief, I urge you to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of your home, loved ones, and the community,” said Chad Stephen, Fire Chief of Lake Valley Fire Protection District in the most recent Chief’s Corner.

The column touches on additional annual fire preparedness tasks to add to the “honey do” list.

Remove all branches within 10 feet of any chimney or stovepipe outlet Remove leaves, needles, and other vegetation on roofs, gutters, decks, porches, stairways, etc. Remove all dead and dying trees, branches and shrubs, or other plants adjacent to or overhanging the buildings Remove all dead and dying grass plants shrubs trees branches leaves weeds and needles Separate live flammable ground cover and shrubs Flammable vegetation and items that could catch fire which are adjacent to or below combustible decks balconies and stairs Relocated exposed wood piles outside of zone 1 unless completely covered in a fire-resistant material Cut annual grasses and forbs down to a maximum height of 4 inches Remove fuels in accordance with the fuel separation or continuous tree canopy guideline Dead and dying woody surface fuels and aerial fuels shall be removed, loose surface litter, normally consisting of fallen leaves or needles twigs bark canoes, and small branches shall be permitted to a maximum depth of 3 inches Logs or stumps embedded in the soil must be removed or isolated from other vegetation Outbuildings and liquid propane gas storage tanks shall have 10 feet of clearance to bare mineral soil and no flammable vegetation for an additional 10 feet around their exterior Address numbers shall be displayed in contrasting colors 4″ in size and readable from the street or access road Equip chimney or stovepipe openings with metal screens having openings between ⅜ inch and ½ inch.

Learn more at Readyforwildfire.org/thelaw and TahoeLivingWithFire.com