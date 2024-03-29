Springtime snowstorm for the weekend

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – Nearly two weeks into spring, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area.

Beginning Friday morning, the region can expect heavy snow around 8-18 inches and 40 mph wind gusts through Sunday evening. The Sierra crest could potentially receive 30 inches.

ICYMI our next storm is arrives today with rain already pushing into northern CA.



Check out the winter products link below for details, but plan on wintry travel conditions, esp in the Sierra and into the NV foothills over the holiday weekend. 🚗https://t.co/b8YxIxHL0c pic.twitter.com/KifInOk4Qz — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 29, 2024

A snowpack survey at the beginning of March found that more snow was needed to push Truckee and Lake Tahoe snowpacks to their normal peak water content. The Natural Resources Conservation Service will do a survey after this storm on April 1 to find out if the storm pushed it to that peak or whether it fooled them.

The weekend storm could impact travel. The service says if you must travel, go prepared with a flashlight, food and water. For latest road conditions call 5-1-1. The Caltrans website , and the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website provides conditions as well.