Sprout’s Natural Cafe expands to south Reno under new name

Provided by Sprout's Natural Cafe owner Tyler Cannon: Artist rendering of new expansion in South Reno

Tahoe Natural Cafe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sprouts Natural Café will expand to South Reno under a new name after 32 years of business in South Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe’s Natural Café will take over a newly constructed building on the corner of Veterans Parkway and Steamboat Parkway.

Sprout’s owner Tyler Cannon said the 3800-square-feet building will be expected to open in January 2023.

To distinguish themselves and avoid confusion with Sprout’s Natural Market, the new South Reno Café will open under the name Tahoe’s Natural Café. The café will offer similar menu items in a fresh new location.

Cannon says employment will be the biggest challenge in the move.

“We’ve always had long term employees in the basin,” Cannon said. “It’s been generations of employees, some grew up and had kids who have come to work for us as well. That’s really helped us build the schedule.”

Cannon hopes to establish the same style team in the new location continuing the legacy employment.

“It’s about doing the dance with the employee’s personal schedules and needs of the business,” he said. “My wife does all the scheduling, and she takes hours upon hours to make sure everybody’s lives are accommodated to.”

Sprout’s Natural Café will be sending two veteran employees to the Reno location who will be moving to attend school in Reno.

The new South Reno location is currently hiring and are accepting applications.

For employment inquiries, email Tyler Cannon at tyler.sproutsintahoe@gmail.com .