Squaw-Alpine base-to-base gondola project to start this summer

The views this winter from Alpine Meadows. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune



OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Construction will start this summer on a $60 million base-to-base gondola at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Alterra Mountain Company made an announcement Monday that it plans to invest $207 million in capital improvements for the upcoming year, which includes $60 million for the gondola project. The balance of the funds will go toward three other resorts including Mammoth Mountain, Steamboat and Deer Valley and also for technology upgrades.

The $207 million plan includes $111 million in resort projects, $31 million in enterprise technology systems, $65 million in resort maintenance and planning to continue to support the company’s commitment to enhance the guest experience, said a press release.

“This past season has proven that our guests are loyal, passionate and looking forward to the many seasons ahead, and we plan to provide them with a premier guest experience as we focus on the long-term future of our mountain destinations,” said Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory. “Alterra Mountain Company has exceeded our initial five-year goal to invest over half a billion dollars into our destinations, in just four years. We continue to be committed to infusing meaningful capital into on-mountain enhancements, base area development and advanced technology that will elevate the mountain experience for all who visit.”

The new gondola will take skiers and riders between the Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows bases in approximately 16 minutes. It’s a 7-mile drive between the resorts.

The gondola will feature 8-passenger cabins and the capacity to move 1,400 people per hour between resort base areas. The lift will offer 6,000 acres of terrain for all levels with 360-degree views.

The project includes two main terminals, two mid-stations and additional base area improvements targeted to enhance guest experience.

A few hours south of the Lake Tahoe Basin, Mammoth Mountain is in the permitting stages of a main lodge multi-year redevelopment plan.

The plan is to create the “Base Camp to the Eastern Sierra, providing the world’s best ski beach, state-of-the-art services, adventure concierge center, an array of boutique dining and retail experiences, luxury lodging and a variety of residential ownership options, complete with unparalleled club amenities and programming,” said the release.

The company said construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

Deer Valley Resort, Utah: Snow Park

The Snow Park Lodge and base area will see a complete revision to create a premier base area experience for guests. The new base area will provide additional accommodations and skier services, new contemporary food and beverage and après options, and an additional ski beach and upgraded mountain transportation network.

Snow Park will feature architecture and design inspired by the mountains, allowing the natural setting to flow through the new plaza, offering an array of activities and mountain views. A new expansive ski beach will offer a place for more guests to watch skiers and take in the sunset as they enjoy a quintessential après scene.

A new integrated transportation and mobility hub with multiple access points from new parking facilities will dramatically improve the guest arrival and mountain access experience.

Pending local government review and approval. Snow Park is projected to break ground in 2022.

Steamboat, Colorado: Gondola Square Redesign and Pioneer Ridge Terrain Expansion

Steamboat will embark on a three-year, $135 million base area redevelopment and on-mountain terrain expansion to reinvent a premier guest experience to match the destination’s long recognized industry excellence.

Steamboat’s Gondola Square will be transformed into a multiuse, amenity-rich plaza creating an easy-to-navigate destination core, complete with additional dining and après, retail, entertainment and welcoming gathering places for guests to enjoy year-round. A reimagined guest arrival experience will eliminate cumbersome stairs and provide direct and easy access to the mountain. Guestscan fully experience the fun, family atmosphere and be fully immersed in Steamboat’s western hospitality.

Phase I of the redeveloped plaza is expected to break ground following the destination’s close of the 20/21 winter season. This phase will bring immediate improvements to the guest arrival and circulation and will clear the way for guest enhancement amenities expected to be completed by the start of the 22/23 winter season.

On-mountain improvements slated for the 21/22 season, (pending additional approvals), include 650 new acres of advanced/expert skiable terrain in Pioneer Ridge. The new area will also include a world-class teaching area and the first leg of the new Big Blue gondola, providing gondola access to the newly redeveloped Bashor teaching area. Steamboat’s trail map will expand by nearly 20% for a total of 3,620 acres, making Steamboat the second largest ski area in Colorado.

Enterprise Technology Systems

Alterra Mountain Company will invest $31 million to bolster the delivery of personalized experiences, simplify transaction processes and alleviate wait times. Priorities include Ikon Pass mobile app enhancements, expansion of mobile food ordering, upgraded destination apps and a new single sign-on that will make it easier for guests to interact with Alterra across all digital touchpoints.