Squaw Alpine offers discounts for pass holders at other resorts

A view of Alpine Meadows on Friday, April 9.



OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — For those not finished skiing and riding, the only resort still open at Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, is offering discounted lift tickets for those with passes at resorts that have closed for the season.

SquawAlpine plans to operate as late in the spring as weather and conditions allow, said a press release.

To take advantage and receive 25% off walk-up tickets guests need to show a 2020-21 season pass from another resort. These tickets are available at walk-up ticket windows only, no advanced booking is required.

The deal will be available through the end of the ski and ride season.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy spring turns last season, so this year we want to make sure that the ‘Spring Skiing Capital’ is easily accessible to those who aren’t ready to hang up their gear yet,” said Tom Feiten, vice president of marketing and business development at SquawAlpine. “Spring conditions are in full swing, and it’s the perfect time for a classic Tahoe multi-sport day. We’ve all been through the wringer this past year in one way or another: sunny days and soft turns are good medicine for the soul after this long winter.”