Squaw Creek resort announces Lockard as general manager

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Resort at Squaw Creek recently announced that David Lockard is the new general manager.

Lockard joins the property from Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego and once worked at the Hyatt in Incline Village.

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Resort at Squaw Creek and to being a part of a very dynamic resort where we create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Lockard in a press release. “As general manager, it is my job to create an environment of care and support so my team has everything they need to be successful. I also look forward to getting involved, supporting and showing appreciation to our incredible local Lake Tahoe community.”

David Lockard will return to the Tahoe basin after almost a decade to serve as the Resort at Squaw Creek general manager.

Provided

Lockard began his career with Hyatt in 1995 as a stewarding supervisor at Hyatt Regency Beaver Creek in Colorado. Throughout his tenure, he has held a variety of positions ranging from food and beverage manager to director of operations. Lockard has served as general manager at multiple properties including Hyatt Centric Park City in Utah and Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. He returns to the Lake Tahoe community after having served as director of food and beverage at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino more than a decade ago.

“I couldn’t be happier to return to Lake Tahoe as this destination is very near and dear to me professionally and personally,” said Lockard. “Our resort is a very experiential destination with countless year-round activities and unmatched food and beverage options. I look forward to further showcasing how Resort at Squaw Creek is not only a summer getaway or a premier winter ski retreat, but how it provides an immersive world-class experience for both groups and leisure travelers throughout the entire year.”

Originally from Mission Viejo, Calif., Lockard began working in the service and restaurant industry at a young age. He attended Northern Arizona University where he received his Bachelor of Sciences degree in hotel and restaurant management.

For more information, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call 530-412-7034.