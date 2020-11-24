Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens Wednesday, Sugar Bowl plans to open Friday

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens Wednesday and Sugar Bowl Resort plans to open this Friday.

Provided

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

With opening day just around the corner, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is reporting 32 inches of new snow — an excellent base for the rest of the season. The resort will be opening next week with limited terrain and, due to COVID-19, will be limited to no indoor space available, only outside seating, and to-go options for food and drink.

To ensure a safe and long season, Squaw is encouraging guests to take a look at their guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. While on property, everyone must wear a mask when inside, in the Village, in the lift line, on the chair lift, in any common indoor area — every place you can be except while you are skiing and riding. For the health and safety of guests and employees, and to keep what will hopefully be a great ski season going, Squaw will be enforcing COVID guidelines.

LIFT TICKETS

Due to COVID-19, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will be closely managing visitation by tightly controlling the sale of lift tickets. This season you will not be able to walk up to a lift ticket window and purchase a lift ticket. All lift tickets will be sold online and in advance. The only way to get a lift ticket for weekend use or for use before Jan. 4 is by staying with us at The Village at Squaw Valley, booking a ski school product, or through our equipment rental and demo program.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Sugar Bowl Resort will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27. The 32 inches of natural snow this month combined with plentiful snowmaking means that they can open with six lifts – Nob Hill, Mt. Lincoln Express, Christmas Tree Express, Jerome Hill Express and the Flume surface lift – offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the 8,383-foot summit of Mt. Lincoln.

Lift hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after Nov. 27, the plan is to operate daily going forward.

LIFT TICKETS

There will be no walk-up, day-of purchases for lift tickets, rentals or lessons this season at Sugar Bowl. Lift tickets must be purchased online at least one day in advance, while rentals and lessons must be reserved at least three days in advance.

Lift tickets have sold out for opening day – Friday, Nov. 27 – and Saturday, Nov. 28. However, a small quantity of lift tickets are available for those who purchase rentals or a private lesson at least three days in advance or until space fills (whichever occurs first).

Lift tickets, rentals and lessons remain available for Sunday, Nov. 29, and beyond – through Dec. 18. They have not yet released tickets for the period beyond Dec. 18, but plan to do so during the first week of December.

All guests and staff must wear a face covering at all times – inside and outside. Face coverings may only be removed when skiing/snowboarding downhill or eating/drinking outdoors.

Do not congregate when visiting and remain at least six feet away from other unrelated guests and staff. On the chairlifts, those who arrive together may ride together. Chairs will be loaded with up to four people in a related party. Otherwise, quad chairs will be loaded with two people per chair, each on the outside edge. You will not be forced to load the chair with someone you do not know.

Be prepared for an outdoor experience during your visit, as indoor access will be limited to using the restroom, taking a 15-minute warming break in a monitored warming zone or purchasing grab and go food items to eat outdoors.

There will be credit/debit/gift card payments only. Sugar Bowl will be cashless this winter for all in-resort purchases, including food, beverages and retail items.

All Sugar Bowl staff members will participate in daily health screenings at the start of their shift. Staff and guests must stay home if feeling sick.

Please read all of the information in their Winter COVID Guide before you visit the resort.