Squaw Valley part of Alterra’s $223M capital improvement plan

The gondola at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

File photo

Alterra Mountain Company announced plans Wednesday to invest $223 million in capital improvements across its 15 North American mountain destinations, including Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, for the upcoming year.

According to a news release, the plan includes $50 million for base area facility development, $48 million towards new lifts and upgrades, expanded terrain, and state-of-the-art snowmaking, $30 million in technology including Ikon Pass and destination app development and data utilization, $27 million toward enhancing base area and on-mountain dining experiences, and $7 million towards various summer and winter activity investments.

“Three years ago, when we formed Alterra Mountain Company, an initial priority was to commit to investing a half a billion dollars by 2023 across our family of North American destinations,” Rusty Gregory, CEO, Alterra Mountain Company, said in a news release. “To date, we have invested more than $350 million and are committed to exceeding our original plan, spending $575 million by 2020 on lifts and gondolas, snowmaking, summer activities, real estate development, hospitality and technology, all in the name of creating memories for our guests through an elevated mountain experience.”

At Squaw Valley, The Gold Coast Lodge at the top of the Gold Coast Funitel lift will see a major renovation, the release states, overhauling dining areas and reshaping guest flow through the three-level skier services facility. The deck of the Chalet at Alpine Meadows will be expanded for more outdoor seating at the charming mid-mountain restaurant.

Both mountains will begin an upgrade of snowmaking capabilities to boost early season terrain openings and snow quality in high traffic zones.