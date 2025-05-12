SR28 Corridor open house puts new parking lot plans on display

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District and several related agencies held a self-guided open house on April 30 at the Incline Village Library to learn about upcoming improvements along State Route 28 (SR28).

Each year, SR28, primarily a two-lane highway, sees an increase in traffic due to tourism and returning second-home owners. Parking has been one of the biggest points of development and discussion within the community, and the open house offered the opportunity to view plans to improve accessibility along the route.

The library hosted a full house with several agencies attending to present upcoming SR28 developments. Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

According to the TTD, SR28 sees more than a million visitors annually. The updates to the route are meant to collectively improve public safety and reduce congestion and offer additional public transit choices, which will in turn improve environmental impacts and streamline the visitor experience, as well as day to day commuting.

Projects on view for the upcoming years

Projects, some of which are set to debut their developments this summer, and others to be more constructed next year, include:

The North Parking Project

SR28 Central Corridor Improvements

Spooner Transit Hub, Parking Project & Watercraft Inspection Station

Multi-modal transportation on SR28 between Sand Harbor and Thunderbird Cove, and Thunderbird Cove to Secret Harbor

Chimney Beach Parking Lot

The library saw a full house that evening, with representatives from agencies across the basin attending to answer questions on the vast array of developments. In addition to the Tahoe Transportation District, collaborators including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program attended.

Residents speak with a Nevada State Parks Representative about upcoming trail plans for the corridor. Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

One of the biggest concerns among Tahoe residents and agencies is safety on the roads during the summer rush. People often park along the shoulder, creating additional traffic and even putting themselves at risk. The new parking lots, such as the 120-space off-highway lot at Chimney Beach, aim to address this. According to the TTD, along the stretch of road between Sand Harbor and Thunderbird Cove alone, 348 cars park daily on the shoulder. With 120 spaces available, that would reduce the congestion by roughly a third.

This particular project is set to reach the design phase by winter of 2025, and to be constructed in summer of 2026. For those who were unable to attend, the TTD is still accepting public comment until May 19, which it will take into consideration amid upcoming developments.