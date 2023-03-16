St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe businesses are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Irish meal or somewhere to drink Irish “Car Bombs” with your buddies, there’s something of everyone this holiday weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day at McP’s Taphouse Grill

McP’s Tahoe House Grill will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans all day and night Friday, March 17, in the basin’s most infamous and truly traditional extravaganza.

Get lucky at McP’s in your best green outfit and choose from 40 different beers on tap. Guinness will be available along with corned beer. Guinness Girls will be making their rounds while DJ Clay plays the day away.

The outside seating area is dog-friendly and everything is family-friendly until 10 p.m.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/931869827861847/?ref=newsfeed .

Saint Theresa’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Saint Theresa’s annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Saint Theresa Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue.

There will be a traditional dinner including corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and Irish soda bread.

Adults are $15 per person and children 5-12 are $10. The dinner is a sit-down event and tickets will be available in the parish office or at the door.

For questions call Judy Finn at 530-545-0535.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX Stateline beer specials and live music

Lake Tahoe AleWorX Stateline location will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with drink specials and live DJ sets from DJ Pastor Ryan and DJ Scenick Friday, March 17.

Drink specials include $5 Jameson shots, $6 green beer, and $ Guinness bombs.

This event is 21-plus with a valid ID. Bottle service will be available. Ladies enter for free before 11 p.m.

To reserve bottle service call 530-307-3768.

St. Paddy’s Day Party at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style from 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Incline Village with complimentary Irish stew and Bailey’s brownies.

The bar will also be offering 20% off glasses of wine, $4 cans of Guinness, and fund hats with great decor. Festive Irish music will be playing throughout the evening.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

St. Barles Day Celebration at South Lake Brewing Company

South Lake Brewing Company’s annual St. Barles’ Day celebration is being held from noon-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The day will celebrate the beloved brew dog Barley’s 10th birthday with live music and a pet costume contest.

This free event will also feature beer releases from South Lake Brewing, and a limited-edition pint glass available with sales benefitting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Get Rad Pizza will be on-site serving up signature pizzas.

To learn more about this event visit southlakebeer.com .