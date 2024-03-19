St. Theresa Filipino community members host Bread & Broth Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is always a special treat when the members of St. Theresa’s Filipino community sponsor and host a Bread & Broth Monday Meal. It is special in that the meal is lovingly prepared and cooked by the Filipino sponsor crew. The menu that they provided for the evening’s dinner guests consisted of traditional dishes that reflect their Filipino culture.

Altogether, fifteen (15) members from the St. Theresa Filipino community took part in preparing the Monday meal served on March 11th. Beginning on Sunday, 3/10, the Filipino Adopt A Day crew began the preparations for the Chicken Odobo, chow mein (Pancit), steamed rice, and stir fry vegetables. They returned on Monday morning to finish their meal preparation and cooking and then proceeded to help the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup and the food “giveaway” bag packing.

Front left to right: Myra Fajilan, Mila Seal. Rear left to right: Bernie Estepa, Minda Estepa, Lorena Casilla, Milo Penollar, Dom Estepa Provided

At 4 p.m. when the doors to Grace Hall opened up to the dinner guests, the seven Filipino AAD crew members that stayed through to the end of the meal service enjoyed manning the serving line by warmly welcoming and serving the very appreciative dinner guests.

Always prepared, Mila Seal, who coordinated the Adopt A Day sponsorship for the Filipino community, provided the following comments. “We, the Filipino community would like to express our sincerest gratitude to our God Almighty for giving us the grace, the strength, and the resources to be able to participate again in this amazing program. To each and everyone who humbly and selflessly gave their time and effort to make this meal possible, thank you so much. We are very grateful for this opportunity of serving and being a blessing to the community.”

Joining Mila Seal on Sunday and/or Monday were the following members of St. Theresa’s parish Filipino community: Camilo Casilla, Lorena Casilla, Nora Cabanero, Dru Cummingham, Bernie Estepa, Dom Estepa, Minda Estepa, Myra Fajilan, Daniel Masellones, Carmen Nunez Teutli, Meredita Penollar, Mario Penollar, Milo Penollar, and Damasa Rojas.

Kudos to the participating members of St. Theresa’s Filipino community for extending their kindness and love of cooking Filipino cuisine to encompass the food insecure members of our South Shore Lake Tahoe community.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org