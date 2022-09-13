St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth 4 Kids resumes school program for kids

Kids Bag contents.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — St. Theresa’s Broth & Broth on Friday, Sept. 9, resumed their B&B 4 Kids’ School Year Weekend Food Bag program which distributes bags of kid-friendly food to children in South Lake Tahoe.

These weekend food bags are distributed every Friday at all five K-8 schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District: Bijou Community School, Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, Sierra House Elementary, Tahoe Valley Elementary, and South Tahoe Middle School. Each bag contains seven single-serving, kid-friendly meals (two breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners), fresh fruit and protein enriched snacks to supplement weekend nourishment.

B&B 4 Kids has helped up to an average of 160 LTUSD students weekly over a school year period.

In addition, B&B 4 Kids’ School Healthy Snack program will be providing boxes of protein bars to all LTUSD schools (K-12). The donated protein bars are distributed by the school administrative and nursing staff to children who may become hungry throughout the day. The snacks provided to the schools eliminate the need for teachers to pay for these snacks out of their personal funds and still address the continued needs of hungry children during the school day.

This distribution of healthy snacks and the weekend food bags comes after a very successful Summer Food Program where over 1,500 food bags were given out over the nine-week summer break from school. In addition to children picking up food at Grace Hall each Wednesday, bags were delivered to seven child care centers serving low-income families.

The B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag Program began in September, 2015, and student participation has grown over the years. This participation has increased due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caldor Fire evacuation, and recently because of families facing inflationary increases in rent, mortgage, gas, and groceries.

The B&B 4 Kids’ Program has grown to include the Summer Program (2017) and the B&B 4 Kids’ School Healthy Snack Program (2019).

Parents interested in determining eligibility for their child to receive these B&B 4 Kids weekend food bags can contact their child’s school office for an application form.

If you would like to financially support or learn more about Bread & Broth’s B&B 4 Kids’ program, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org . Donations and volunteers are always welcome.

Source: Bread & Broth