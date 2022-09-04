St. Vincent de Paul shuts out Incline on gridiron

Sophomore quarterback Tommy Williams fights through a sack.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline football team struggled in their home opener Saturday night, falling 45-0 to St. Vincent de Paul.

The Highlanders were unable to contain the Mustangs pass rush, while on the other side of the ball, senior running back Kai Hall ran for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Incline fell into 12-0 hole in the first quarter as Hall ripped off a pair of touchdowns. The Mustangs would then connect on a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 25-0 lead into halftime. St. Vincent de Paul had five sacks in the first half.

The Mustangs opened the second half with a 29-yard touchdown run by Hall. The senior broke the school’s all-time rushing record in the season opener, and surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards against Incline.

The Highlanders would have their best drive of the game on the ensuing possession, moving the ball from the 30-yard line to inside the Mustangs 20, before turning the ball over on downs.

St. Vincent de Paul added another touchdown at the end of the third quarter, connecting on a short pass to make the lead 38-0. The Mustangs scored again late in the game on a 66-yard pass.

Senior Joe Duran provided one of the few bright spots for Incline during the game, intercepting a pass in the first quarter and returning it to the 47-yard line.

Incline (0-2) will open league play on Friday with a road game at Pershing County (1-1). The Mustangs topped Dayton 42-6 on Friday.