Stability is safety: Preventing child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month – a time to raise awareness not only about the harm that abuse causes, but also about the conditions that help prevent it. At Live Violence Free, we believe that preventing child abuse begins long before a report is made. It begins with meeting basic needs and surrounding families with support.

While public conversations around child abuse often focus on individual acts of harm, the truth is more complex. One of the most powerful and preventable risk factors for child abuse is economic and financial stress. When families are stretched thin – struggling to afford food, pay rent, or cover childcare – the pressure can become overwhelming. Under these conditions, caregivers may become vulnerable to frustration, depression, and isolation. Financial instability doesn’t cause abuse, but it creates conditions where neglect and harm are more likely to occur.

That’s why concrete support in times of need is one of the most effective child abuse prevention strategies we have.

At Live Violence Free, we are deeply committed to strengthening protective factors that help families thrive. Through our housing support, therapy and mental health services, case management, and connections to vital resources, we help families reduce stress, build resilience, and stay safely together. When a parent has stable housing and someone to walk alongside them, everything changes – for them and for their children. Last year, we provided safe housing assistance, via emergency safe house or rental support, to 89 survivors. Those 89 survivors contributed to 2,057 total safe bed nights provided.

Prevention also means reaching children directly. Our team provides child abuse prevention education in schools from preschool to high school, empowering youth with knowledge about healthy relationships, boundaries, and how to seek help. This school year, 42 classrooms in the school district have been taught an age-appropriate curriculum aimed at preventing child abuse. These lessons plant seeds of safety, awareness, and self-worth that can last a lifetime.

Child abuse prevention is a community responsibility. When neighbors step in with groceries, when nonprofits connect families to rental assistance, when communities invest in basic needs programs – that’s child abuse prevention.

Prevention is possible, and it starts with meeting people where they are. This April, let’s move beyond awareness and take action. Advocate for family support programs. Donate to organizations like Live Violence Free. Check in on a parent you know. Every act of support strengthens a child’s safety net.

Because when families have what they need, children can thrive and communities rise together.

Join us in building a safer, stronger community for all children. Visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org to learn more about our work, make a donation, or explore how you can get involved. You can also participate in our Pancakes with a Purpose campaign at Heaven’s

Little Café, Ernies, The Getaway Café, or the Camp Richardson General Store. Tables at these restaurants have information on how to be a safe adult in a child’s life.