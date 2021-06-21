Staff of Stateline bar, restaurant donates $20k for Tahoe wildlife

The staff at the Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger in Stateline donated more than $20,000 to Tahoe Wildlife Care over the last month. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. — The staff at the Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger in Stateline donated more than $20,000 to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care over the last month.

The group thought that the campaign is important to the area and took it upon themselves to make a difference. Tahoe Wildlife Care is a nonprofit in South Lake Tahoe that focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned and injured wildlife in basin. The just started construction of a new facility in South Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is honored to receive a generous donation from Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger,” said Board Member Coralin Glerum. “Our mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release orphaned and injured. Wildlife is dependent on the kindness and generosity of our community. We truly appreciate this gift to our Operations and Capital Projects funding and look forward to partnering with Lucky Beaver in future activities.”

Lucky Beaver co-owner Pat Farrah said he was proud of his staff for spearheading an initiative in the midst of staffing shortages and the hectic nature of the business.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of the Lucky Beaver team,” he said. “The leadership, commitment to both the business and the community is overwhelming.”

The donation to the Tahoe Wildlife Care comes just months after another donation of more than $15,000 in toys for local charity Christmas Cheer during the holidays helping hundreds of children in need.

“The Lucky Beaver has been blessed to be a part of the Stateline community for nine years and looking forward to many more,” Farrah said. “Thank you to our patrons for the amazing support and to our amazing staff for continuing to strive for excellence all while giving back to the community whenever possible.”

For more information on Tahoe Wildlife Care and how to help visit their website at https://ltwc.org .