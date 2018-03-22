Update: Avalanche alert for Crystal Bay, Third Creek lifted Thursday afternoon

A stage 1 avalanche warning that was issued for Crystal Bay and Third Creek has been removed.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, the avalanche danger has passed.

An avalanche closed down part of Mount Rose Highway Thursday morning. Due to safety concerns, the Nevada Department of Transportation has not given an estimate on when the highway will be reopened.

Original Post: Stage 1 avalanche issued for Crystal Bay, Third Creek in Incline Village

Washoe County has issued a stage 1 avalanche alert for Crystal Bay and the Third Creek area in Incline Village on Thursday, March 22.

While stage 1 is the lowest level avalanche alert, the county is warning people in those areas to be prepared.

“If storm continues, there may be a potential for avalanche activity affecting the homes and roads in the upper Crystal Bay subdivision including: Upper E. Tuscarora, Teresa Ct., Gochute, Amagosa, N. Pahute, and the Wassou entrance at Highway 28. In the Third Creek area the homes and facilities within and on either side of the Third Creek drainage including: Jennifer, Mercury, Luna and Apollo Cts. could be affected,” Washoe County released in a statement.

