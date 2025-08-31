Stakeholders remind public of Spooner area closures ahead of Labor Day

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. – Project stakeholders are reminding the public of continued recreational closures and impacts in the Spooner Summit area ahead of Labor Day weekend due to ongoing construction projects.

The Marlette Dam and East Slope Transmission Main projects are impacting trails and roads specifically in the Spooner Lake State Park Backcountry and the Flume Trail system, including:

North Canyon Road

Marlette Lake Trail

Marlette Creek Trail

Hobart Road from Laxalt Junction to Marlette Lake

Marlette Dam Trail

Marlette Flume Trail South from the rock slide

Marlette Lake Road

Snow Valley Peak Road

North Canyon Campground

Hobbie Leonard Cabin

Franktown Creek Road

Snapdragon Trail

Hanna’s Cabin Trail

Pipeline Road

Red House Flume Road

Lakeview Road

The Nevada Division of Public Works has provided a map illustrating the closures. Trail users are strictly prohibited from using the closed trails and roads, as well as from entering the construction zones.

Spooner backcountry trail closures. Provided

Law enforcement will patrol the area and issue tickets to violators.

While construction is underway, trail users may use the Tahoe Rim Trail and Capital to Tahoe Trail, as well as Hobart Reservoir and Ash Canyon Road, which will remain open.

The Marlette dam repairs are planned through the end of October of next year.

The project restores a critical component of the Marlette Lake Water System, which provides water to Storey County and Carson City. The dam is of historical significance, constructed in 1873 and raised in 1959.

In 2017, surveyors identified seepage within the dam that could eventually lead to catastrophic failure. The discovery necessitated the project and ensures the longevity of the historical water resource.

A list of FAQs is available on the Nevada Division of Public Works’ website, publicworks.nv.gov, under the Marlette Dam project’s webpage.

Public inquiries and questions can be directed to marlettelakedam@gmail.com or 775-391-4119.