State fines Douglas County, airport business in connection with Trump rally
President Trump’s Sept. 12 rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport has resulted in two fines from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.
The state announced Monday that it was fining Douglas County $2,950 and ABS Aviation $2,603 for public attendance to a live event without the submission of a safety plan at the state.
County Manager Patrick Cates said he anticipated that there would be a fine after several meetings with the state.
Under an emergency directive issued by the governor, gathering were limited to no more than 50 people and required submission of a plan to the Department of Business and Industry.
