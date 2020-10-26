State fines Douglas County, airport business in connection with Trump rally

President Trump’s Sept. 12 rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport has resulted in two fines from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.

The state announced Monday that it was fining Douglas County $2,950 and ABS Aviation $2,603 for public attendance to a live event without the submission of a safety plan at the state.

County Manager Patrick Cates said he anticipated that there would be a fine after several meetings with the state.

Under an emergency directive issued by the governor, gathering were limited to no more than 50 people and required submission of a plan to the Department of Business and Industry.