State legislator names Clean up the Lake ‘Nonprofit of the Year’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A California legislator this week recognized a Lake Tahoe organization as Nonprofit of the Year for 2021.

Clean Up the Lake was recognized by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) as part of the 6th California Nonprofit of the Year initiative. Each year, California Assemblymembers and Senators are invited to honor a Nonprofit of the Year for their district.

Dahle, who represents the 1st Senate District that includes El Dorado County, chose Clean Up the Lake because of the group’s vision and plan.

Clean Up the Lake recently embarked on a mission to clean up underwater trash from 72 miles of shoreline at Lake Tahoe.

“Clean-up the Lake identified a problem and set-out to fix it,” Dahle said in a release. “It is such an inspirational effort by this organization and all the volunteers to ensure Lake Tahoe remains a national treasure.”





Clean Up the Lake is deploying divers roughly three times per week, averaging one mile per day at depths up to 25 feet to remove trash.

“We are honored to be recognized as Nonprofit of the Year and our extraordinary accomplishments are only made possible by our hard working teams of volunteers, dedicated staff, committed board members and supportive community,” said Clean Up the Lake Executive Director and Founder Colin West. “We hope to be around for years to come and to push our mission to fight back against plastic pollution and all forms of litter both above and below the surface of our local waterways, across the state, the nation and abroad.”

A formal Senate Resolution is being prepared to recognize Clean-up the Lake, which will be delivered at a later date.