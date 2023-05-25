State meet: Incline’s McMahan quadruples up on track gold

Incline junior Noah McMahan races to a first-place finish in the 800 meters at the Northern Region meet.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

HENDERSON, Nev. — Incline junior Noah McMahan ruled over the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships, winning gold in all four events he ran in.

McMahan dominated the 1,600 meters at last weekend’s state meet at Liberty High School in Henderson, winning by more than 14 seconds with a personal-record time of 4 minutes, 28.57 seconds. McMahan also set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.48, winning the race by more than a second. In the 3,200 meters, McMahan left the field far behind, taking first place by nearly 45 seconds with a time of 9:50.81.

McMahan picked up his fourth gold medal in the 4×800 meter relay teaming with junior Owen Graeber, sophomore Aiden Midgley, and junior Josiah McMahan to finish the race with a time of 8:48.92. Josiah McMahan also took eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:22.06, and eighth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:47.90. Midgley set a personal record in the 400 meters, finishing seventh with a time of 55.44.

Senior Marcos Resendiz capped off his track and field career with a first place in shot put behind a throw of 48 feet, 4.00 inches. Resendiz also finished seventh in discus with a throw of 113 feet.

The Incline boys’ team finished in fifth place with 57 points. Lake Mead Christian Academy took the state title with a high score of 123 points.

Junior Kira Noble led the girls’ team with a gold-medal performance in the 800 meters. Noble took the win by nearly three seconds with a personal-record time of 2:24.57. She also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters, finishing runner-up with a time of 5:31.66.

Noble added another silver with a second-place finish in the 4×800 meter relay, teaming with junior Adelina LaForge, sophomore Tatum Taves, and senior Catherine Kerrigan to finish the race with a time of 11:27.27.

LaForge claimed the Highlanders’ other gold medal, taking first in high jump after clearing a personal-best 4 feet, 9.00 inches.

Sophomore Lauren Janssen took second in the 100-meter hurdles behind a personal-best time of 17.04. Janssen was also fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.68, and fifth in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 6 inches. Kerrigan took seventh in the 3,200 meters with a time of 14:31.77.

The Incline girls’ team finished in fourth place with 62.5 points. North Tahoe took the state championship with a high score of 131.5 points.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.