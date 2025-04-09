State of Nevada Controller to join Republican Women of CA-South Lake Tahoe luncheon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Republican Women of CA-South Lake Tahoe will hear guest speaker Andy Matthews, State of Nevada Controller on April 10 at their monthly luncheon meeting.

He will discuss the Nevada Open Finance Portal and the transparency in state spending it provides. This portal effectively creates the ability for any state taxpayer to see how their money is being spent – taking public information and transparency to the next level in a digital age.

The Open Finance Portal (checkbook.nv.gov) is an online checkbook which details all spending, salaries of state employees, retirement benefit payments, and revenues for the state of Nevada. It has enhanced transparency into a single website detailing all state spending for the past six fiscal years, and updates spending and the checkbook on a nightly basis in real time.

Andy Matthews took office as Nevada’s 23rd State Controller on Jan. 2, 2023. Prior to his election as Controller, he spent his professional career in the public-policy arena as an advocate for fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, and accountable, transparent government.

From 2011-2015, Matthews served as President of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a think tank that promotes market-oriented reforms and solutions to Nevada’s public-policy challenges. Among the organization’s priority areas during Matthews’ tenure were the promotion of responsible tax and budgetary policies, choice-based education reforms, and enhanced citizen access to information on government spending.

From 2020-2022, Matthews represented Assembly District 37 in the Nevada Legislature. He served on the Assembly committees on Government Affairs, Health and Human Services, and Legislative Operations and Elections. During the 2021 Legislative Session, Andy introduced several bills designed to increase government efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

For his work during the 2021 Session, Matthews was named the Policy Champion of the Year by the Nevada chapter of Americans for Prosperity, and he was the Nevada Assembly’s recipient of the Guardian of Small Business Award from the National Federation of Independent Business.

A native of Massachusetts and a graduate of Boston University, Matthews has lived in Nevada since 2006.

To register or for more information, please email sltrepublicanwomenofca@gmail.com .