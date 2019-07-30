UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center hosting ‘State of the Lake’ presentation

The public is invited to attend a lecture on Lake Tahoe at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Geoff Schladow, director of UC Davis TERC, will provide an entertaining presentation, dubbed the State of the Lake, focusing on the most important factors that affected the health of Lake Tahoe in the last year.

The evening also will detail the most pressing issues for the upcoming year, as well as new programs designed to address them.

Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/StateOfLakeTahoe.

Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village on the campus of Sierra Nevada College.

For information call 775-881-7566, or visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/.