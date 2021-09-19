State parks to be fee free for Nevada Public Lands Day

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a “fee-free” day at state parks.

Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages people to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities.

“Nevada’s state parks offer an exciting line-up of outdoor opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can discover a historic oasis in the desert at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, tour the ruins of Fort Churchill, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing on the reservoir at Wild Horse.”

Several state parks across Nevada are hosting special events in honor of the fee free day.

In Northern Nevada at the Walker River an Introduction to Archery event will be held.

Join Park Rangers at the Walker River State Recreation Area for an introduction to archery demonstration and class, followed by a fun archery shoot to test your accuracy. Park staff will assist and all equipment will be provided by the park. Dogs are welcome, as long as they are on a 6-foot leash. Meet at the visitor center at 8:30 a.m., the class will begin shortly thereafter. There will be a short break until noon and then a friendly fun accuracy shoot will begin for all who want to participate. Dress for the weather and bring your water bottles.

Registration is required. Please call 775-463-1609 or email wrsra@parks.nv.gov to sign up.

Washoe Lake – Guided Hike

Join park staff for a guided hike along the North Loop Equestrian Trail. This is a 3.5-mile loop that will begin from the North Boat Ramp Equestrian parking lot, located off Douglas and Lakeshore. This is an easy hike but involves walking in loose sand and uneven ground. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a six foot leash at all times.

The cost is $5 for day use fee per vehicle is waived for Nevada Public Lands Day.