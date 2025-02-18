State reports record $22.1 million Super Bowl win

While there have been bigger years for Super Bowl betting, there has never been as much money raked in by the Silver State’s sports books, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state’s books took in $22.1 million on $151.6 million, a 14.6 percent win on the game won 40-22 by Philadelphia on Sunday.

“Unaudited figures show a new all-time record for sports book win from the Super Bowl,” Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said.

This year saw a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2023 when the books won only 2.8 percent of the $153 million in wagers. Both 2023 and 2024 saw tight games resulting in a lower win.

Last year’s match between Kansas City and San Francisco drove $190 million in betting and resulted in $11.1 million in win.

The big game was also a win for Nevada retailers with the 2 million Nevadans expected to watch the game, spending a record $182.6 million on food, beverages, televisions, furniture, team apparel and decorations, according to the Retail Association of Nevada. That exceeds the amount spent last year when the Super Bowl was in Las Vegas for the first time.