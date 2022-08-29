Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area

A bomb squad robot was on scene to remove explosives.

Provided/Brian Samudio/WCSO

UPDATE

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said.

Original post

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada State Park Rangers, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Tahoe Douglas Fire all responded to the scene, at the 10-mile marker on SR-28.

A WCSO spokesperson said that a citizen found what is being called dynamite, and the department has no idea how long the explosives may have been there.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene on State Route 28.

Provided/Brian Samudio/WCSO

“We don’t know why it was there or how long,” Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Samudio told the Tribune Monday Afternoon. “It could have been from blasting days from the old days of putting in the highway. That’s all purely speculation of what could be.”

Samudio said when he was leaving the site to regain cell signal the bomb robot was removing the dynamite from the area shortly after 2 p.m.

He said there is no threat to the public and the incident is under investigation.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area.

WCSO Incline Substation Cpt. Corey Solferino said the road should be reopened by 3:30 p.m.