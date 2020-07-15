State selects team for affordable housing project on South Shore

A map showing the location of where the new housing will be constructed.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy announced Tuesday a major milestone in realizing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vision of building affordable housing on excess state-owned land.

Related California, a prominent statewide developer of affordable housing, will partner with Tahoe-based St. Joseph Community Land Trust to build South Lake Tahoe’s first modular multi-family housing development at the “Y.” The development will bring much-needed permanently affordable housing units and commercial space on 11.35 acres of Conservancy property at 1860 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and 1029 Tata Lane.

“Many in our community cannot afford to live and work at Lake Tahoe,” said City Councilmember and California Tahoe Conservancy Board Member Tamara Wallace. “This effort to use developable Conservancy land to build affordable homes could not have come at a better time.”

The Governor’s January 2019 Executive Order directed the California Department of General Services to identify excess state properties that would be potentially suitable for affordable housing development. The Conservancy’s Board had already designated the two parcels for development to help fulfill the goals of the Lake Tahoe Regional Plan and the city’s Tahoe Valley Area Plan.

The Related California team has extensive experience in the Lake Tahoe Basin, including development of the 77-unit Domus affordable housing development in Kings Beach. St. Joseph Community Land Trust, founded in 2002, provides high quality dignified, permanently affordable homes and supportive programs to Lake Tahoe’s low and moderate-income employees and residents.

Prior to selecting the developers, the Conservancy, DGS and the California Department of Housing and Community Development hosted two community meetings and more than a dozen stakeholder meetings to understand the needs of the surrounding neighborhood and community. The developers and agency partners will continue to involve the community in shaping key features and design elements.

The Conservancy board has designated 17 Conservancy properties as asset lands that could support sustainable development consistent with local planning at Lake Tahoe. By contrast, most of the Conservancy’s nearly 4,700 properties in the Lake Tahoe Basin are sensitive environmental lands and remain protected for conservation and public access.