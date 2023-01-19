Stateline attorney takes seat on Douglas County Planning Commission

STATELINE, Nev. — Longtime slow growth advocate Jim Slade was narrowly rejected for a full term on the Douglas County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Slade, who regularly comments on development and other issues before the county, was supported by commissioners Walt Nowosad and Danny Tarkanian.

Instead, Douglas County commissioners Mark Gardner, Wes Rice and Sharla Hales voted for attorney, arbitrator and three-year Stateline resident Paul Bruno for the planning panel from a field of six.

Slade was appointed to the planning commission in April to replace Nicholas Maier, who resigned to focus on Foothill resident Fred Simon’s campaign for governor. Bruno was one of five residents who sought the seat in April.

A 39-year attorney, Bruno also served as a civil Judge Pro Tempore in Santa Clara County, Calif. He retired from Fluor Corp. after working in Texas. Bruno adds a second planning commissioner from Lake Tahoe on the board.

Most recent chairwoman Maureen Casey and Mark Neddenriep were reappointed to the board.

Casey and Neddenriep spearheaded a quarter-cent tax to purchase development rights off agricultural property that failed in the 2020 election.

Both said they were looking forward to working on Douglas County’s development code in the coming year.

Gardner and Hales said they were certain that Slade, a 24-year resident who was involved in passing the 2002 Sustainable Growth Initiative, would continue his advocacy.

Planning commissioners next meet on Feb. 14.

• Retired businessman Al Browne earned the three votes he received to be appointed as the community at large member of the Airport Advisory Committee when he moderated a December Town Hall.

Around a dozen residents applied for one of three seats on the committee, making it the most popular of the county’s volunteer boards.

Commissioner Sharla Hales said Browne was her No. 1 choice after watching him in action.

“I’m looking for airport committee members that are neither hostile or overly aligned to airport manager,” Hales said.

Browne is an 18-year Gardnerville resident who said he moved to the county primarily due to Minden-Tahoe Airport and previously served on the committee.

James Lee Jr. was the only person to receive five votes for one of the business community seats on the committee. Lee is a seven-year Genoa resident, who served as an airport manager in Florida.

“I would like to be a voice in favor of making our airport friendly and customer oriented, which it currently is not,” he said.

Ahern Branch Manager Brian Clark is a two-year Gardnerville resident with a degree in aviation operations. All three men are experienced pilots.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Jan. 30.

• Former Douglas County planning commissioner Bob Conner is back in harness, this time on the Library Board of Trustees. Commissioners appointed 20-year Minden resident Conner and Theresa Degrafenried to four year terms on the board. Great Basin Brewing Co. Director of Distribution Kimberly Estee was appointed for a two-year term replacing trustee Elizabeth Tattershall, who resigned.

• Commissioners reappointed Brenda Robertson to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, though Johnson Lane resident Nathan Tolbert received dissenting votes from commissioners Danny Tarkanian and Sharla Hales.

Third candidate Christina Hollibone applied for Parks and Recreation and the Senior Services boards.

The two Lake Tahoe representatives, Kelly Gardner and Nanette Hansel were reappointed.

• Minden resident Peter Handy was selected for another term as the attorney on the Law Library Board, where he has served since 2017. Three-year Stateline resident Cynthia Mohiuddin was also reappointed.

• Genoa volunteer firefighter, 16-year resident Rick Myers, was reappointed to the Genoa Historic Commission for another term.

Five-year Genoa resident Denise Huiner has a 30-year real estate background was appointed to the historic commission. She is presently a resource manager for Southwest Gas in Carson City.

Nevada’s oldest settlement, Genoa is the only historic district in Douglas County. The commission reviews exterior architectural features to ensure they are historically consistent.

• Recent Johnson Lane arrival Jessica Sayles was appointed to the Audit Committee. Sayles is the owner of a 25-person certified public accountant firm with locations in both Northern and Southern Nevada. She has been a CPA for 15 years focusing on nonprofit and government auditing.

• Commissioners reappointed Bruce Beamer, Ann Carroll and Doug Sonnemann to the Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Board.

Sonnemann previously served as Douglas County assessor before the election of Trent Tholen. Beamer, the board’s current chairman, is a 27-year Minden resident. Carroll is a Gardnerville businesswoman.

• Gardnerville resident Ken Miller retained his seat on the Regional Transportation Commission.

The former Gardnerville Town Board member has served on the advisory panel with county commissioners Wes Rice and Walt Nowosad.

Under Nevada law, the third member on the committee must live in the largest city or unincorporated town in the county. The Gardnerville Ranchos is the largest community, but because it is a general improvement district, it is neither under the law.

Miller served 12 years on the town board and term-limited out in December.