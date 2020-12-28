Stateline casino employee arrested for alleged child molestation
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline casino employee was arrested recently by Douglas County officials for alleged child molestation.
A warrant was placed on Jofel Curib, 26, by El Dorado County Superior Court for lewdness and lascivious acts with a victim under 14-years-old with force or fear.
Curib was arrested on Dec. 20 after he reported to work at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.
Montbleu officials were given advance warning and informed of the warrant so when Curib reported to work, he was brought to the security office and DCSO was contacted.
Officers arrived, identified him and placed him under arrest.
He is being held on $325,000 bail in the Douglas County Jail at Stateline.
