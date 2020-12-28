 Stateline casino employee arrested for alleged child molestation | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Stateline casino employee arrested for alleged child molestation

News News |

Laney Griffo
lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com

 

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline casino employee was arrested recently by Douglas County officials for alleged child molestation.

Jofel Curib

A warrant was placed on Jofel Curib, 26, by El Dorado County Superior Court for lewdness and lascivious acts with a victim under 14-years-old with force or fear.

Curib was arrested on Dec. 20 after he reported to work at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

Montbleu officials were given advance warning and informed of the warrant so when Curib reported to work, he was brought to the security office and DCSO was contacted.

Officers arrived, identified him and placed him under arrest.

He is being held on $325,000 bail in the Douglas County Jail at Stateline.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime & Fire
See more