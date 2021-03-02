Stateline casino jacket thief helps himself to victim’s vehicle

STATELINE, Nev. — After swiping someone’s jacket at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Valentine’s Day, a man went out into the parking lot and used the keys he found in the pocket to drive off in the victim’s vehicle.

A man in a 49er's jacket is being south in connection with a vehicle theft at a Stateline casino. Provided



The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help identify the thief.

The suspect is described as average height and build, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a red and black 49ers jacket, and blue jeans. His face is obscured by a face mask.

Security footage shows the white male adult taking the jacket after the victim walked away from his chair. He’s then seen walking through the parking lot to a gray Toyota Tacoma, climbing in behind the wheel and driving it off. The Tacoma had California license plates 7G72891.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 with any information relating to the identity of the suspect.

Reference case No. 21SO04379.