Stateline casino surrenders another 6-digit jackpot

STATELINE, Nev. – For the second day in a row, a Lake Tahoe visitor hit a significant jackpot at a Stateline casino.

A Texas man won over $100,000 on Thursday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Provided



Robert Davis, of Waco, Texas, on Thursday, April 8, hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Blazing 7’s (diamonds) for $100,840.67 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The day before, a man and his wife from Minnesota hit a nearly $600,000 jackpot while playing Three Card Poker across the street at Harveys Lake Tahoe, the Tribune previously reported.

On March 18, a Sacramento area man hit a quarter of a million jackpot while also playing Three Card Poker, the Tribune previously reported.

Davis is a Caesar’s Reward member and plans on gifting the winnings to his wife of over 40 years. They’ll celebrate 43 years together in June.

This progressive jackpot is linked across Caesars’ Nevada properties — making them the largest linked table network in the nation. Linked tables for Pai Gow, Blackjack and Poker derivatives can be found in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Reno and Lake Tahoe.

Harrah’s and Harveys are owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment.