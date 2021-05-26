Stateline casino to host fireworks show on Fourth of July weekend

Hard Rock will host a fireworks event on July 3 in Guitar Plaza. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — There will be at least one fireworks display at Lake Tahoe during the Fourth of July weekend.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host a fireworks event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Guitar Plaza. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

“Come keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue at the best Independence Day fireworks show in town,” said a Hard Rock press release.

It will be the best, and likely the only fireworks show in town with the annual shows canceled on the South and North shores.

For the 3-hour event, Hard Rock is charging $65 for live entertainment, outdoor games and food, including pizza, snow cones and cotton candy.

Those interested must purchase a ticket in advance at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .