Stateline casino to host fireworks show on Fourth of July weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — There will be at least one fireworks display at Lake Tahoe during the Fourth of July weekend.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host a fireworks event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Guitar Plaza. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.
“Come keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue at the best Independence Day fireworks show in town,” said a Hard Rock press release.
It will be the best, and likely the only fireworks show in town with the annual shows canceled on the South and North shores.
For the 3-hour event, Hard Rock is charging $65 for live entertainment, outdoor games and food, including pizza, snow cones and cotton candy.
Those interested must purchase a ticket in advance at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.
