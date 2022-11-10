Stateline casinos bounce back from Caldor Fire

Evacuees pass through Stateline ahead of the Caldor Fire in this Aug. 31 photo.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Stateline gaming figures for September came in four times above that of last year, when South Lake Tahoe and Stateline were evacuated for the Caldor Fire.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the casino corridor had a gaming win of $27.9 million, up from $5.6 million last year.

That big jump is showing up in the totals for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year with $89.7 million since July 1. That’s 45.86% more than the $61.17 million win during the same period of 2021.

The evacuations ahead of the Caldor Fire occurred on Aug. 31, 2021, and affected Kingsbury Grade Oliver, Kahle Drive, Lake Village and Round Hill. The Stateline casinos were exempted because they were housing firefighters battling the blaze.

Douglas merchants went two for two in August, generating a 16.8% increase in taxable sales despite a $2.79 million chargeback

In the second month Douglas has had to generate its own sales tax without help from the state, merchants reported $98.5 million in taxable sales.

August saw a rare instance where Douglas sales tax revenue actually exceeded Carson City’s, which saw a 32.6% decline compared to August 2021.

According to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation, Douglas merchants reported $98.53 million in taxable sales up from $84.38 million in August 2021. Carson City had $87.59 million, down from $129.8 million the prior year.

Data processing, hosting and related services saw a $2.79 million decline back down to more typical $20,000 after a one business mistakenly attributed the amount to Douglas. State taxation officials warned the county last month that there would be a negative amount.

The three categories related to the Stateline casinos all posted strong results during August, with food services and drinking places bringing in $12.81 million, accommodations raking in $5.63 million and amusement, gambling and recreation with $4.66 million.

Those totals are well above last year’s when the Caldor Fire was burning toward Lake Tahoe.

People were shopping in August, with the county’s general merchandise stores ringing up $11.24 million, up 4.1%. Internet shoppers purchased $9.17 million, up 8.9% from the previous year.

The building boom benefitted from a 39.4% increase in August, with building materials and garden equipment and supplies up to $8.7 million.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers were down 4.9% to $5 million while electronics and appliance stores were also down 13.5% to $2.24 million.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods continued strong, with $9.34 million in sales during the month, up from $6.7 million from August 2021. Of the county’s 17 manufacturing sectors, 10 posted gains, including beverage manufacturing, which was up 21% to $356,172. Miscellaneous manufacturing was up 324% to $1.57 million.