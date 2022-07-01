Stateline casinos post second double digit drop; North Tahoe also down
With the fiscal year entering the home stretch, the Stateline casinos were the only jurisdiction to remain down for the year compared to 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the Gaming Control Board.
The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue dropped 13.69% during May compared to the same month in 2021.
That put the casinos down 6.25% with only June left to go in the fiscal year.
According to the state, the Stateline casinos reported $17.5 million during the month, down from $20.29 million in 2021. That brings the total for the year to $212.48 million.
May was the second month in a row with a double digit decrease in gaming revenues. Since Jan. 1, only March has seen an increase.
North Lake Tahoe casinos were down 8.9% after reporting $2.16 million compared to $3.82 million in May 2021.
Overall, the North Shore is up 7% for the year with $24.6 million reported.
Statewide, casinos reported a 5.71% increase for May and 40.9% up from the prior fiscal year.
Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships reported a slight increase to $12.36 million. The casinos in the two jurisdictions reported $125 million for the first 11 months of the fiscal year, up $112.59 million.
