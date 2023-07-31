Stateline casinos post win for year despite rough winter

STATELINE, Nev. – Despite a shaky second half, the casinos at Stateline posted a 7.15% increase for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The casinos brought in $251.4 million, up 7.15% from the prior fiscal year’s $234.7 million, according to figures released on Friday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

June, the final month of the fiscal year, saw a .73% decrease in revenue compared to June 2022, with the casinos raking in $22 million.

It was a busy year for the casinos with Ballys completing the rebranding of the former Mont Bleu and the announcement that the Hard Rock sold and will likely be renamed the Nugget.

The pending opening of the Tahoe Blue Event Center is also raising the stakes in Lake Tahoe. Proponents are betting the center will help revitalize the Stateline casino core, which has experienced a significant decline in revenues since the beginning of the century.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships experienced a 2.45% decline over the fiscal year, winning $132.9 million, though they wrapped up the year with a $11.49 million June, up 2.37%.