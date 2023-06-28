Stateline casinos’ spring gaming bump late arriving

Pictured are the four larger casinos in Stateline.

Tribune file photo

STATELINE, Nev. – While it was a great winter for actual Lake Tahoe, it was a rough one for the Stateline casinos with double digit decreases compared to the previous year in December, March and April.

However, the Stateline casinos posted one of the few bright spots for Nevada’s May gaming win, according to figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The casinos were up 11.27 percent during the month of May to $19.49 million, the highest take since November 2022 when the casinos brought in $19.66 million.

In comparison, North Lake Tahoe was down 4.72 percent for the year with $23.47 million.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships combined for a 6.62 percent decline in May to $11.5 million. The casinos in the two locales are down 2.89 percent for the year to $121.4 million.

Statewide the gaming win was down .84 percent for May to $1.289 billion.

With only June left to close out the fiscal year, Stateline was up 7.97 percent over the previous year, with a total take of $367.5 million.

March saw a 34.01 percent decline compared to the same month in 2022. April wasn’t much better, with a 26.05 percent decline.

This fiscal year saw the last of the Caldor Fire’s impacts in September 2021, when the casinos brought in $5.6 million.

September 2022 didn’t have any trouble racking up a 394.86 percent increase to $27.9 million, a total not seen since before the Great Recession, according to figures at gaming.nv.gov