Stateline crash closes US-50; One sent to hospital with critical injuries

STATELINE, Nev. — U.S. Highway 50 was closed at Stateline for several hours Monday after a multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person being sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The Nevada State Police responded to the emergency call at about 10:25 a.m. on US-50 in front of Harveys, said NSP Public Information Officer Kim Yoko Smith.

Smith said that a driver of a Kia Forte was traveling westbound on US-50 when for unknown reasons they departed the travel lane and crashed into the fence in front of Harveys. The Kia struck the fence twice, returned to the roadway and struck a vehicle stopped at the red light and that vehicle then struck the vehicle in front of it, Smith said.

The driver of the Kia was transported with critical injuries to a nearby hospital, Smith said.

US-50 was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted to Lake Parkway.

NSP did not identify the driver of the Kia and did not say whether DUI is suspected.