Stateline foot fondler arrested

STATELINE, Nev. – On August 1, 2023, Investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office—with the assistance of Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives—arrested Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, at his Atwater residence for breaking into multiple resorts and fondling the feet of women.

During the early morning hours between July 1-3, 2023, an Gonzales entered two Stateline resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors. Once inside, he positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet.

Once awake the females confronted Gonzales and he fled the scene. Gonzales was identified via forensic techniques.

Mark Anthony Gonzales. Provided

Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail for two counts of Burglary and two counts of Battery. Gonzales will be held in the Merced County Jail with on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.

DCSO Investigators learned Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women’s shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents. It appeared to DCSO Investigators that Gonzales’ crimes were escalating in nature.

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”