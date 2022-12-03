Stateline gaming win best in a decade

Gaming illustration. (Getty Images)



STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1.

Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years.

But buoyed by decent conditions, the $107.9 million win during the first four months of the year was the best in a decade, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The casinos raked in $18.16 million during October, up 13.19% compared to October 2021, when the casinos were still recovering from the evacuations.

The gaming win during the month was not quite up to pre-pandemic and fire Octobers, when the casinos won $19.5 million in 2019.

But when the first four months were added up, the take so far this fiscal year was the highest it’s been since 2008, which marked the start of the Great Recession.

That year saw the gaming win at Stateline drop from $117 million over two years to $82 million in 2010.

The Stateline casinos are the main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue. They also generate significant sales and lodging taxes.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships were up 4.13% to $11.98 million in October. The state combines the two areas for reporting purposes. Since July 1, the casinos have taken in $47 million, up 2.47% from last year.

Statewide, gaming revenues are up 4.83% to $1.28 billion, with the Las Vegas Strip accounting for $705 million by itself.

All of Washoe County generated $91.4 million.