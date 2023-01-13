Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

A large, fallen pine tree crushed a home and killed a Stateline man Dec. 12.

Provided/DCSO

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said.

According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.

Deputies responded at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, to the 100 block of Juniper Lane in Stateline for a report of a male who was unconscious after being struck by a fallen tree.

One of Turiano’s neighbors, a reporting party, said he saw and heard a large pine tree strike Turiano’s residence. Prior to the neighbor entering the residence, he could hear Turiano’s wife screaming for help, according to the report.

The neighbor called 911 after witnessing Turiano on the floor with a head wound.

Upon deputies’ arrival on scene, they found a large pine tree branch, about 6-foot in length with the circumference of a softball bat, on the living room floor next to the victim.

Located above the branch was a large hole in the roof and the tip of the branch “had approximately three inches of blood on one end,” the report said.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, who arrived before deputies, requested Careflight be dispatched from Renown Medical Center in Reno, but the helicopter was unable to respond due to inclement weather.

Deputies assisted with traffic control as the victim was rushed to Barton where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 p.m.

The report also said the fallen pine tree damaged a neighboring residence. The out of area owner was advised of the damage.