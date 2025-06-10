Stateline resident donates life-saving devices to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
STATELINE, Nev.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received a generous donation of 20 LifeVac devices from Stateline resident Len Kyle. LifeVac is a handheld suction device designed to clear airway obstructions caused by choking and works for both children and adults. It is non-invasive, easy to use, and can be a critical tool when traditional methods, such as the Heimlich maneuver, are unsuccessful.
DCSO will distribute a portion of the donated devices to the Jail Division, with the remaining units assigned to the Patrol Division. Training on the proper use of LifeVac is currently underway, and deputies will soon have this additional life-saving tool available during emergencies.
Sheriff Dan Coverley expressed his gratitude, stating, “We sincerely thank Mr. Kyle for his thoughtful and generous donation. His support will enhance our ability to respond to choking emergencies and demonstrates a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of the Douglas County community.”
