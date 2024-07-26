Stateline resident is ‘Living Proof’ of cancer research she now rides for

Linda Flaherty rides her bike in the Pan-Mass Challenge, raising funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Stateline resident Linda Flaherty stood on the sidelines in 2017 cheering for her husband in the Pan-Mass Challenge. The annual event brings thousands of cyclists together on the east coast to put miles under their tires to raise money for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Linda is now what the Pan-Mass Challenge calls Living Proof, a community of riders and volunteers who have undergone or are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

She was on the sidelines in 2017 because she had just finished her final treatment from the institute for breast cancer. It was there when she said to herself, “You know what? I’m going to ride this next year and for as long as I can.”

Lisa has ridden the challenge every year thereafter and is gearing up to ride it again on Aug. 4 with her husband, Gerry Flaherty.

As a survivor, she celebrates the opportunity to ride each year. “I get to do it again, yay!”

This will be Linda’s sixth year riding and Gerry’s seventh. They found the care, and doctors at Dana-Farber exceptional, along with the treatment Linda had undergone back in 2017. “We decided that it was a good cause to devote our time, energy and donations to,” Gerry said.

Gerry Flaherty and Linda Flaherty have attended the Pan-Mass Challenge since 2017. Provided

They’ve participated in a variety of different routes the challenge offers, which can be anywhere from 25 to over 200 miles. Since their first mile, the couple has raised around $30,000 between self and friend donations and matches.

The Pan-Mass Challenge itself is 45 years old and recently crossed $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

One of Linda’s most vivid memories came from a year when they completed one of the longer routes. A section along the route was lined with posters and placards of kids and patients currently undergoing treatment. Some of the kids were even out there themselves, cheering on the cyclists.

“You realize why you’re doing this,” Linda says, sometimes stopping and crying with them.

Gerry and Linda, who recently got back from hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, always plan their adventures around the challenge.

“The way that things are today with so many issues dividing people,” Gerry says, “it’s an amazingly positive unifying event that just makes everybody feel good.”

He says the event gives back in terms of community connection and the spirit of helping others. For a few days after each ride, he finds himself floating on a cloud of positive energy received there.

The two are members of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. Some of Gerry’s favorite rides are Fallen Leaf Lake, Baldwin Beach and Upper Truckee.

On Sunday, August 4, the couple will take off near Babson College, just outside of Boston, and begin their 50 mile ride for cancer research.