Stateline road work results in massive traffic backup for westbound travelers

A view of Highway 50 looking toward Elks Club Drive at the Round HIll Shopping Center.

Provided / Jill Rozak

STATELINE, NEV. — NV Energy began road work Wednesday on Highway 50 at Stateline and the result was a massive traffic backup for westbound travelers that stretched beyond Round Hill and into Zephyr Cove during commute hours.

NV energy is replacing two underground electric vaults. The work, including excavation and repaving, is estimated to be completed by Oct. 11, said NV Energy in a press release.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather.

During this time, NV Energy said it will work closely with the Nevada Department of Transportation regarding road closures.

Both westbound lanes of Highway 50 from Lake Parkway to Stateline Avenue will be closed during this period.

Traffic will be diverted to Lake Parkway for business access and through traffic.

Westbound travel will be possible on Highway 50 from 5 p.m. Fridays through 6 a.m. Mondays via the center turn lane.