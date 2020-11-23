Station House Inn reopens after renovation

South Lake Tahoe, CA – Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe officially reopened its doors to the public after the first phase of an 18-month, $5 million property-wide renovation.

The recently modernized Station House Inn is located two blocks from the lake and three blocks from Heavenly Village.

In the first phase of renovations, expect to see wood paneled ceilings, throwback lounge chairs, custom throws, enamel cups, custom furniture and chic tiled bathrooms blending vintage and upscale.

The next phase of renovations will be completed by Spring 2021.

The Oliver Hospitality design team reimagined the lobby as a communal gathering point where one can enjoy fireside seating, games, movie nights, a signature cocktail or spiked hot chocolate from the bar.

A priority of the property was to reduce single-use plastic waste by upgrading all shower amenities to custom bulk sized soaps and shampoos.

Bottle water is replaced with the option to purchase custom stainless steel bottles at cost to fill up from the tap.

The hotel offers complimentary beach passes for direct bookings, a year around hot tub, seasonal heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Other activities include s’mores, craft cocktails and all day hot chocolate.

“The Station House Inn is one of the best properties in the South Lake Tahoe village,” said Philip Welker, partner of Oliver Hospitality in a press release. “We are excited to show off some of the creative reworkings of this well maintained vintage property. And we think that guests coming to South Lake will have a great new option to stay at.”