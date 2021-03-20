Station House offers cannabis products for room service

Station House guests can have edibles and tinctures delivered to their rooms. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The recently renovated Station House Inn is giving guests a one-of-a-kind experience through their new partnership with Embarc Tahoe.

With California’s legalization of medical marijuana in 1996 and recreational usage being passed in 2016, cannabis has become more widely accepted. Embarc Tahoe opened its doors in June 2020, in the heart of the pandemic.

Owner Christy Wilson said they immediately formed great relationships with their neighbors and wanted to continue growing the community. Thus grew the partnership with Embarc and Station House.

Guests at Station House can enjoy Embarc’s offerings in their rooms. Offering in-room delivery service of infused beverages, topicals, edibles, and tinctures to enhance guests stays is one way to experience this new addition. Others enjoy cannabis infused s’mores with KIVA chocolate while hanging out at the firepit.

Purchases are limited to those 21 or older and with a valid photo identification. As always, there is no smoking inside the 96 rooms, suites or in public spaces.

Wilson said the relationship with the hotel is important because it allows their products to be used responsibly and makes their products accessible.

“We’re glad to have a collaborative and supportive partnership with the hotel,” Wilson said.

The Station House Inn, located at 901 Park Avenue, offers year-round experiences that are within walking distance of Lakeside Beach & Marina and Heavenly Village ski resort.

Ethan Orley, owner of Station House Inn, said in a press release, “We always strive to give our guests something different, something unique. Our partnership with Embarc Tahoe, provides our guests an option to create their own elevated experience when staying with us. We are excited to be one of the first hotels in the area to offer this.”

Wilson said Embarc is working on more partnerships with other hotels in town.