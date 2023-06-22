Station House to host cannabis pool party

The Station House will be hosting a cannabis-infused pool party this weekend.

Provided/Station House

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — If you are looking for a fun way to kick off summer in South Lake Tahoe, then the Lake and Bake cannabis-infused pool party by Station House Inn is the perfect event for you.

While this event has everything a typical pool-party has to offer — floating loungers in the pool, live music, food and drinks — it is also offering a unique twist, a chance to infuse cannabis into the experience.

Station House partnered with the renowned cannabis beverage brand, Mary Jones Soda, to tantalize taste buds. Indulge in the smooth, blissful flavors of their cannabis-infused sodas, expertly crafted to elevate your poolside experience.

They’ll also be serving cannabis-infused slushies, food from Toulouse, and non-cannabis infused beverages.

DJ David Aaron will be providing music for the event. Provided / Station House

DJ David Aaron, who is provided by local dispensary, Embarc Tahoe, will be setting the summer vibes with his music.

“We are fortunate to have a fantastic neighbor and partner in Station House Inn,” said Christy Wilson, Owner, Embarc Tahoe. “We kicked off our partnership in 2021, setting a new standard for hospitality with the introduction of cannabis room-service. We were thrilled when they asked us to join their summer pool party alongside our friends Mary Jones as it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of South Lake. Embarc Tahoe will be providing the music and exclusive discount cards to everyone in attendance.”

The party will be hosted at Station House Inn at 901 Park Ave, South Lake Tahoe from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

This is a private event for guests aged 21 and above. The event will be capped at 200 guests, so RSVP to get on the guest list.

To reserve your spot, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-and-bake-a-cannabis-infused-pool-party-sponsored-by-mary-jones-tickets-652140930077?aff=oddtdtcreator

“We can’t wait to hang out with everyone this Saturday,” Wilson said.