Stay fit on the fly: Travel hacks for peak performance

As we get closer to summer, most people are preparing for travel which could be to see friends/family, go biking/hiking, a roadtrip or any other reason to get out and explore somewhere new. We see a number of people for physical therapy after returning from a trip, and oftentimes the pain or injury is simply from the long time they spent sitting in a car or on an airplane. Staying healthy during a trip can be daunting. Do not be afraid as we have a few quick travel hacks you will keep performing at your best while traveling.

Hydration on the Move:

Packing a simple twist top water bottle remains one of the most basic and most efficient

travel hacks. Your health requires that you stay hydrated and carrying with you a bottle

will keep this requirement met even while on the road. Find something with a sure-twist

top that will not allow spillages and leakage, which is an excellent choice when on the

road or in the air. Flight-Ready Compression:

Prolonged flights, and even long drives often cause poor blood circulation that could be

accompanied by dizziness and tiredness. To combat this, use a pair of compression

socks, which can help increase circulation. I personally use a pair from CEP! Ever

notice the swelling in your joints and legs after a long flight? Once you get to your

destination get out and go for a walk to flush your legs! Happy Back:

Travelers often complain of lower-back pain, whether it be poorly designed airplane

seats, or an uncomfortable car seat. Bring an inflatable pillow that can be deflated when

not needed so as to offer lumbar support in a lengthy flight or ride. Just slightly inflate

the pillow so it is still floppy but provides a good lumbar support. This is a simple

addition that you can easily pack and inflate and can greatly improve your comfort level.

I love the Pillow X from Klymit. Smart Snacking:

Despite that fact that keeping up with dietary intake is difficult for the busy person today,

savvy snacking makes it possible. For a quick and easy breakfast, I love instant oatmeal

cups and green tea- Add hot water and you will be able to eat a delicious and energetic

meal while traveling. Also, pack some snacks such as fruit and nuts for a healthy

snack! Prevent Bobblehead Syndrome:

The SleeperHold pillow has changed the way people sleep on planes. Bobblehead

syndrome is a condition in which your head moves forward and side-to-side as you

sleep while seated. Small in size yet convenient for movement and will change your

flight experience. Mobilize & Breathe

One of the best things you can do between and after flying and long drives is to open up

your hip flexors and breathe! The couch stretch you can do almost anywhere, and

helps to open up your hip flexors, rib cage, and chest- all of which get tight when sitting

for hours on an airplane or in a car. Clean and Disinfect:

Many people get sick when traveling. Bring hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to

maintain hygiene in your hands and the adjacent areas. A straightforward but efficient

method to remain healthy and avoid catching any uninvited bugs on the road.

Especially with longer car rides and flights, be sure to stretch and move around every 2 hours. Traveling in itself is an adventure, but add in these travel hacks to stay at your best wherever your destinations take you! Safe and happy travels!

Ian Anderson, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS is a Board-Certified Sports Physical Therapist & Director of Performance at PT Revolution – South Lake Tahoe.

