Stay Healthy: Why Vaccines Matter for You and Your Family
Vaccines work by helping your body build protection against harmful viruses and bacteria. And while getting a shot may not be fun, vaccines are one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe from serious diseases.
Each fall and winter, as temperatures drop and we spend more time indoors, we see a rise in respiratory illnesses such as influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. This year, we’re also seeing an increase in cases of pertussis, or whooping cough.
Respiratory illnesses like RSV and flu spread easily and can make people very sick, especially babies, older adults, and those with health problems.
The good news: many of these diseases are preventable. Staying protected requires keeping up with recommended vaccines — some, like the flu shot, are needed annually; others, like the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccine, are needed at regular intervals throughout life.
While no vaccine offers complete protection, people who are vaccinated tend to have milder symptoms and recover more quickly if they do get sick.
It can take up to two weeks for your body to build immunity after vaccination, so it’s important not to delay. If you’re due for any seasonal or routine vaccines, now is the time. Vaccines are available through pharmacies, local health departments, and your primary care provider.
In addition to staying up to date on vaccinations, you can take other steps to reduce your risk of illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home if you’re feeling unwell to help prevent spreading illness to others
If you have questions or concerns about vaccines or seasonal illnesses, don’t hesitate to talk with your healthcare provider. A few simple steps, including timely vaccination, can go a long way in keeping you and those around you healthy.
Dr. Rhonda Sneeringer is a board-certified pediatrician and internist offering care for patients within Barton Memorial Hospital. Learn more about infection prevention at BartonHealth.org. Vaccines are offered at select pharmacies, public health departments, and your primary care provider.
