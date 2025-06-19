Stay in Wonder

154 luxury rooms and suites, each designed with modern comforts and elegant amenities.

An award-winning 18-hole lakefront golf course.

Spa Edgewood, offering a range of treatments to heal mind, body, and soul.

Two exceptional dining experiences showcasing refined flavors and stunning views.

Fitness center equipped with weights and cutting-edge workout machines.

A year-round heated pool.

Private beach access for resort guests.

Daily resort activities and seasonally curated events.

On-site boutiques with luxury apparel, accessories, and keepsakes.

Complimentary shuttle service, with transportation to nearby destinations. Alpine Amenities

Lake Tahoe is meant to be experienced, and not merely visited. Every part of your experience in the Forbes 4-star rated Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe Resort is carefully crafted and designed to maximize your connection to the tranquility surrounding you.

The resort is home to 154 luxury rooms and suites, each boasting their own gas fireplace and private deck or terrace. Dark woods add warmth among tranquil, oceanic blues, while plush linens soften striking architectural lines. Step out onto your balcony each morning to be greeted by fresh mountain air, and let the soft glow of your private fireplace envelop you at night. Impeccable attention to detail and a seasoned eye for aesthetics make for spaces you won’t want to leave— until you realize the natural splendor that surrounds you, that is.

An aerial shot of Edgewood. Brian Walker / Brian Walker Photography Captured on 09,14, 2017 by Brian Walker / Brian Walker Photography

Nestled in a private area on the second floor is the Forbes 4-star rated Spa Edgewood – a striking and expansive space that offers guests uninterrupted serenity. Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art fitness center allows guests a soothing setting for pre-lake cardio. If you manage to pull yourself away from the sandy shores of the sapphire lake, a luxurious heated pool and hot tub make for the perfect place to unwind— without ever having to take your eyes off the mesmerizing waters of the Sierra’s shiniest jewel.

The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe: Elegance Redefined

With unparalleled views of the lake’s awe-inspiring splendor and a warm, sophisticated ambiance that is uniquely Edgewood Tahoe, the Villa Suites represent the pinnacle of Tahoe luxury. These spacious accommodations, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, are thoughtfully designed to provide ample room for families, groups, or anyone seeking an exclusive retreat where privacy and luxury walk hand-in-hand. Adjacent to the main lodge and fronting the 8th and 9th fairways, the Villa Suites invite you to savor a private piece of alpine paradise while enjoying the exceptional service and amenities you’ve come to expect from Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Images of new Villas at Edgewood Provided

Tee Off in Paradise

Green and blue. They meet here often, where manicured fairways spill into a vast expanse of azure water. It’s a majestic setting for a round — a stunning natural amphitheater where luxurious greens and famous doglegs lead to unimaginable alpine views. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course is a masterclass in excellence.

Make your way through 18 holes, each one meant to challenge your precision and inspire your next game. Hole 9 introduces players to Lake Tahoe’s shimmering waters, where a well-placed drive can lead to an aggressive second shot— for those daring enough to try. Hole 18 delivers a dramatic finale that hugs the shoreline, forcing players to navigate water hazards, bunkers, and one last test of precision before the final round. No two holes on this exquisite course play the same, but each one is more rewarding than the last.

Edgewood Tahoe’s legacy extends far beyond its fairways. This hallowed ground has played host to some of golfing’s most prestigious events, including the star-studded American Century Championship. When you play here, you walk in the footsteps of living legends; every drive, chip, and putt is another page in its storied history.

With emerald fairways framed by towering pines, and pristine greens stretching toward the sparkling blue waters of the lake, you’ve never experienced golf quite like this.