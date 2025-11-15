Stay on the trails: How to prevent common running injuries

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Running is one of the best and easiest ways to stay fit and enjoy the beautiful mountain air. But running can also lead to injuries if you’re not careful. Knowing how to prevent the most common running injuries will keep you on your feet and moving toward your goals.

Run With Purpose

Before lacing up, think about why you’re running. Are you chasing weight loss, boosting heart health, or just wanting to connect with friends? Your goal shapes how you run. For example, if you want to improve cardiovascular fitness, shorter, faster runs may work best. If weight loss is your aim, steady, longer runs at a comfortable pace are key. Setting clear goals keeps you from pushing too hard and risking injury. This can also help maintain motivation.

Warm Up and Cool Down

Never skip your warm-up or cool-down. Spend 5 minutes walking or jogging gently before you start running to loosen up your muscles, especially your calves and hamstrings — they play a big role in your stride. After your run, cool down at a slower pace and stretch to keep muscles flexible and injury-free.

Maintain Awareness

It can be nice to run with a friend you can chat with, or wear headphones. However, it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings; whether cars are on the road or if there are roots you could trip over on a trail. Animal interactions are unlikely but can occur as well.

Invest in the Right Shoes

Not all running shoes are created equal. Make sure you have proper fitting shoes and consider buying new ones when they start to wear out. Typically, this is about every six months. If you are new to running, it may be beneficial to visit a specialty athletic store where the experts can match shoes to your foot type and running style. Proper footwear cushions your feet and prevents many common injuries.

Watch for These Common Running Injuries

· Achilles tendinitis: Pain and stiffness at the back of your ankle and calf. Stretching and rest are your best friends here.

· Plantar fasciitis: Heel pain from inflammation under your foot. Ice, stretching, and proper shoes help ease this.

· Shin splints: Sharp pain along your shinbone, often from overdoing it or running on hard surfaces. Rest, ice, and gradual training adjustments are key.

· Patello-femoral syndrome: Commonly called runner’s knee, this presents as pain around the kneecap. Maintaining hamstring flexibility and avoiding overuse can help prevent this.

Running is a great way to keep healthy and enjoy the great outdoors. Work with your healthcare team if you experience pain or injury while running to make sure you don’t lose momentum and can keep hitting the trails.

Dr. Jeffrey Orr is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, treating patients throughout the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley region. Learn more about orthopedics at Barton Health online at BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5554 to schedule an appointment.